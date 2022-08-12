Deshaun Watson to Start for Browns in Preseason, Appeal Decision Still to Come

Watson to start for Browns in preseason, appeal decision still awaits originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Deshaun Watson will take the field tonight in an NFL game – albeit a preseason one – for the first time since Week 17 of the 2020 season.

More on Deshaun Watson for the #browns tonight and why they decided to start him. My report on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/dpol7gSgtl — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 12, 2022

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns named Watson the starter for their first preseason game, in Jacksonville against the Jaguars, which kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

He could have been prevented from playing by Peter Harvey, whom Commissioner Roger Goodell chose as his surrogate in Watson’s suspension case stemming from sexual misconduct accusations by 24 women in Texas. Watson's current suspension does not apply to the preseason.

There is no timetable for Harvey’s decision. Although his decision is considered binding under the terms of the league’s collective bargaining agreement, the NFL Players Association is expected to attempt to challenge the ruling in federal court. A settlement between the two sides is also possible, with sources telling the AP on Thursday that Watson would accept an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine to avoid missing the entire season.

Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson gave Watson a six-game suspension on August 1. The league is seeking a longer suspension, with Goodell saying earlier this week that “the evidence” of Watson’s “predatory behavior” warrants suspending him for the entire 2021 season.

The Browns’ next two preseason games are both home games: Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. ET against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. ET against the Chicago Bears.