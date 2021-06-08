NBA

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Wins 2020-21 NBA MVP Award, Report Says

By NBC Sports Boston

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Report: Nuggets' Jokic Wins 2020-21 NBA MVP Award originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Nikola Jokic reportedly was named the 2020-21 NBA MVP on Tuesday, according to the Athletic's Shams Charania.

Jokic, who was taken 41st overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, is the lowest-drafted MVP in league history.

The Serbian superstar center dominated the league this past season, averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists with 26.4 points per game, 10.8 rebounds per game and 8.3 assists per game.

Sports

Powered by NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers 1 hour ago

Sixers Fans React to Nikola Jokic Winning MVP Over Joel Embiid

Diamond Dreams 2 hours ago

Diamond Dreams: Will Malvern Prep Standout Lonnie White Go Early in the MLB Draft?

Denver earned the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference without star guard Jamal Murray and defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.

The Nuggets lost Game 1 of their second-round series to the Phoenix Suns 122-105 on Monday night. Jokic beat out Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia Sixers center Joel Embiid for the award.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBADenver Nuggets
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us