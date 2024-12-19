Dennis Rodman to apologizes estranged daughter Trinity after explosive interview

Dennis Rodman is responding to the critical remarks his daughter, soccer star Trinity Rodman, made about him as a father on a podcast.

On the Dec. 18 episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Trinity Rodman, 22, said that her NBA legend father, who has made headlines for decades for his wild antics on and off the basketball court, is not "present" in her life.

“He’s not a dad,” she said. "Maybe by blood, but nothing else."

"Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still Try and Never will Stop," Dennis Rodman wrote in a response he posted to Instagram on Dec. 19.

TODAY.com reached out to Dennis Rodman for comment about his daughter’s claims after the podcast was released and did not hear back.

The Washington Spirit forward said she's hesitated to speak negatively about her estranged father because she never wanted “to make him look bad,” but she wanted to paint a “realistic” picture of his role in her life.

Trinity Rodman told Cooper that her dad abandoned her and her brother, DJ Rodman, 23, after their mom, Michelle Moyer, filed for divorce from him in 2004.

Finances at one point became so tight for the trio that they lived in their Ford Expedition, she recalled.

“Before the divorce happened, my dad was actually helping moneywise … but then, when the divorce happened, it was just like, ‘F--- you guys,’” she said.

The Olympic gold medal winner also recalled witnessing her father’s hard-partying lifestyle firsthand when she was growing up.

“He partied all the time,” she said. “He has this beach house … we tried to live with him, but he’s having parties 24/7.”

Trinity Rodman added that she believes her dad “doesn’t know how” to show love to the people in his life.

“His demons were just too strong for it,” she said.

On Dec. 19, Dennis Rodman posted a video on Instagram showing a collage of photos of him and Trinity Rodman.

"Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still Try and Never will Stop," the former Chicago Bull wrote in his caption. "I will keep Trying even when you’re being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls. I will try even when it’s difficult and if it takes a long time.

"I’m always here And tell you all the time rather it’s your voice or voicemail how proud I am," he continued.

Dennis Rodman went on to say that his "one wish" was that his children "would call me and come see me."

"Hopefully one day I can get that. I’m here and I’m still trying pick up the phone you have my number, You see me calling, I’m still here Dennis RODMAN- Dad," he wrote.

In a postscript, he added that he watches his daughter play soccer "all the time," and wrote that he once flew to see her play, but was "told not to show up bc who I was with."

"So I watched you from my hotel balcony just to make everybody happy," he wrote.

The NBA Hall of Famer, who shares an older daughter, Alexis, with ex-wife Annie Bakes, added, "I love All My Kids."

