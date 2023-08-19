Delaware County

Delco versus the world: Media LL beats New England 5 to 3

By Karen Hua and Emily Rose Grassi

Bargoers watching the Little League World Series
NBC10 Philadelphia

In the Little League World Series, Media's team won five to three against New England on Saturday.

It was a nail-biter of a game as fans in Delaware County cheered on their team in the do-or-die elimination round.

Media's Little League is made up of players just 12 years old.

"We support them, we love them, these kids play their hearts out like professionals, and they are in it because they love it," Joelle Link said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The thing about Delco that you may have already known is they roll deep.

In downtown Media, nearly every bar and restaurant had the game on.

Spectators who came together at local pubs either played on the team when they were younger or have a connection to one of the kids playing in this World Series.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

gun violence 50 mins ago

Ohio State wrestler from Northampton County shot near campus, recovering in hospital

nfl 2 hours ago

Saints' Jimmy Graham back with team after stopped by police during ‘medical episode,' per team

"I have memories from media little league that I'll have for my whole life, so it's cool to see them get to do this on such a big stage," Scott Gibian told NBC10.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware CountySportslittle league world series
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us