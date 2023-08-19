In the Little League World Series, Media's team won five to three against New England on Saturday.

It was a nail-biter of a game as fans in Delaware County cheered on their team in the do-or-die elimination round.

Media's Little League is made up of players just 12 years old.

"We support them, we love them, these kids play their hearts out like professionals, and they are in it because they love it," Joelle Link said.

The thing about Delco that you may have already known is they roll deep.

In downtown Media, nearly every bar and restaurant had the game on.

Spectators who came together at local pubs either played on the team when they were younger or have a connection to one of the kids playing in this World Series.

"I have memories from media little league that I'll have for my whole life, so it's cool to see them get to do this on such a big stage," Scott Gibian told NBC10.