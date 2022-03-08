March Madness

Delaware Wins CAA Tourney, Gets First NCAA Berth Since 2014

Delaware (22-12) won its sixth conference tournament title, along with the teams from 1992 (NAC), 1993 (NAC), 1998 (America East), 1999 (America East) and 2014 (CAA). The Hens will be looking for their first NCAA Tournament victory in six tries.

Jyare Davis scored 18 points, Andrew Carr had 17 points and 12 rebounds for his second career double-double and fifth-seeded Delaware beat No. 2 seed UNC Wilmington 59-55 on Tuesday night to claim the Colonial Athletic Association tournament championship.

Delaware took its first lead, 44-43, since 19-7 on a Kevin Anderson layup with 8:44 remaining in the second half.

Davis, the CAA rookie of the year and tournament MVP, made a shot in the lane with 1:01 left to give Delaware a 56-55 lead. UNCW had two shots at the other end, but neither fell and Carr collected the rebound before getting fouled. Carr went 1 of 2 at the free throw line, but Ebby Asamoah grabbed the offensive rebound and made two free throws for a four-point lead. Jaylen Sims was short on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Jameer Nelson Jr. and Ryan Allen each added 10 points for Delaware, which shot 39.3% including 2 of 13 from distance. Davis was 8 of 15 from the field.

Sims scored 18 points on 4-of-15 shooting for UNC Wilmington (23-9), which swept the regular-season series with Delaware. Mike Okauru added 10 points.

Sims, UNCW’s leading scorer, only played 10 minutes in the first half due to two fouls but the Seahawks still led 34-30. Sims opened the second-half scoring with a 3-pointer, and he scored six straight UNCW points, the last coming on a jumper for a 55-53 lead with 2:30 left.

Delaware was just the second No. 5 seed to advance to the CAA tournament final in the league’s 40 years. Fifth-seeded William & Mary advanced to the 2008 final before falling to third-seeded George Mason, 68-59.

