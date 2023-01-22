Deebo Samuel Arrives in Flashy Fit for 49ers-Cowboys Playoff Game

Deebo has arrived.

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel arrived at Levi's Stadium where they will host the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday’s divisional round showdown wearing a snazzy Gucci suit accompanied with a turtle neck, matching Gucci satchel and a pair of leather gloves to complete the look.

Don't let the gloves fool you, it's going to be perfect weather in Santa Clara for the second game of today's divisional round doubleheader.

It's not the first time that the 27-year-old has made a memorable gameday entrance. During the 2021-22 season, Samuel pulled into the arena on two wheels just hours before kickoff for their game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Here comes Deebo 🚲@19problemz pays respect to the late Tommy “Tiny” Lister 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rDy52fxvqi — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 3, 2021

Samuel was dressed in a flannel shirt that featured an art piece on his back of the late Tommy "Tiny" Lister, who played the iconic "Deebo" character in the 1995 movie "Friday."

But today's game comes with much higher stakes than a regular season matchup -- a trip to the NFC Championship is on the line. The 49ers, winners of 11 straight games, are currently one of the strongest teams in the league, and they'll be looking to make it 12 straight on Sunday against the Cowboys.

This season, Deebo has logged 56 receptions from 94 targets, 632 yards, and two touchdowns. He also has 42 rushing attempts for 232 yards and three rushing touchdowns in 13 games.

If the four-year pro plays anything like his gameday fit, Dallas could be in for a long night.