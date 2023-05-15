Daddy Yankee Helps Kick Off Inaugural Pro Padel League Season

North America’s first professional padel league is officially underway with the help of some famous guests.

Latin music star Daddy Yankee, 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro, former world No. 2 tennis player Tommy Haas and MLS MVP Sebastian Giovinco were among the celebrities who helped kick off the Pro Padel League’s opening weekend in Florida.

“We were so lucky to have the best ambassadors with us for the Pro Padel League opening weekend kick-off ahead of our inaugural season starting,” league commissioner Marcos del Pilar said.

Padel was invented in Mexico in 1969. The sport is a hybrid of tennis and squash, is usually played in doubles and has an enclosed court about a third of the size of a tennis court. Over 25 million people play padel across 90 countries, according to the International Padel Federation, citing 2022 statistics.

“Padel reminds me of the early stages of Reggaeton in the ‘90s when it was just starting up,” Daddy Yankee said. “It’s at the same stage and the Pro Padel League has a big potential to grow the sport and get bigger. I want to be a part of it and leave a legacy.”

The Pro Padel League features seven teams: the Toronto Polar Bears, San Diego Stingrays, Miami PC, Los Angeles Beat, Las Vegas Smash, Arkansas Matrix and Cancun Waves. Haas is an owner of the Stingrays, Giovinco is an owner of the Polar Bears and del Potro is an advisor for Miami FC. Daddy Yankee also announced his ownership of the new Orlando franchise, which will join the league in 2024.

The PPL season began with three matches on Saturday and three more on Sunday at the SVP Tennis Center in Zephyrhills, Fla.

The inaugural PPL season will conclude on June 10-11 with its championship weekend. A semifinal round will determine which two teams compete for the PPL Cup.

“We are building a league that is not only creating opportunities for everyone involved, but changing lives that will leave a lasting impact and create a legacy for future generations,” Del Pilar said.