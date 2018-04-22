Cubs Give Update on Bryant After Star Hit in Head by Pitch

Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs waits to bat against the Cincinnati Reds during their exhibition game at Cashman Field on March 25, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cubs won 11-7. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was forced to exit Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies after he was struck in the head by a pitch, the team said.

The Cubs say that Bryant suffered a small laceration above his eye from where his sunglasses impacted his face, but that he had passed all concussion tests thus far.

The team also expects Bryant to travel with his teammates to Cleveland, where they will play the Indians on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the first inning of the game when a pitch from German Marquez went inside on Bryant, striking him on the bill of his helmet. The ball also appeared to glance off Bryant’s sunglasses and face, and trainers immediately rushed to his aid:

Bryant left the game because of the incident, and David Bote came in to replace him at third base in the winning effort.