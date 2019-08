BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 20: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts during the second inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox on August 20, 2019 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Baby Harper has arrived.

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla, welcomed Krew Aron Harper into the world on Thursday.

The baby came into the world at 7 lbs. 9 oz. and 19 inches long.

Harper announced the baby's birth in an Instagram post on Monday featuring a sign with Krew's stats and a stuffed animal. The Harpers were out of focus in the background.