On Tuesday, Philadelphia leaders will officially announce that the 2026 MLB All-Star Game will be held in Philadelphia. With the big event comes road closures in the Independence Mall area.

What to Know Though nothing is official, MLB, state, city and Phillies reps are expected to announce that the 2026 All-Star Game will be in Philly.

The Phillies invited fans to come to the event on Independence Hall. Expect road closures and restrictions Tuesday.

The 1976 All-Star Game was also held in Philadelphia to celebrate the bicentennial. In 1996, the All-Star Game returned to the Vet.

Phillies legends, current stars and Philadelphia dignitaries are joining forces Tuesday for a “Major League” announcement 250 years in the making.

While Major League Baseball is only officially calling the 2 p.m. event outside Independence Hall a “major announcement,” Commissioner Rob Manfred, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Phillies managing partner John Middleton and Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, along with countless others are expected to officially announce that Citizens Bank Park and the City of Brotherly Love will play host the 2026 Major League All-Star Game.

Seven years sure seems like a longer than usual time to plan an Midsummer Classic (the 2022 host hasn't even been announced yet) but it happens to coincide with the United States Semiquincentennial celebrating 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed in Independence Hall.

The Phillies did little to hide what the announcement will be by unveiling their guest list of current and former players including Jake Arrieta, Bob Boone, Larry Bowa, Odubel Herrera, Rhys Hoskins, Greg Luzinski, Andrew McCutchen, Aaron Nola, Jimmy Rollins, hall of famer Mike Schmidt and Jean Segura and the Phillie Phanatic, of course, in Founding Fathers-esque cursive.

The team also, in the Facebook post, invited fans to the event. They haven’t revealed any further details about what fans can expect outside of saying that a public viewing area will be set up.

What fans can expect are road closures and restrictions around Independence Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday:

Market Street, eastbound lanes, closed between 7th and 6th Streets

500 block of Market Street, both directions

6th Street closed between Arch Street and Ranstead Streets intermittently

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the Independence Mall area Tuesday afternoon. Parking will also be prohibited in areas of the road closure.

SEPTA will detour its 17, 33, 38 and 44 bus routes around the event.

SEPTA Market-Frankford subway could be the easiest way to get to Old City for the event.

Want to avoid the hassle? You can watch the entire announcement on this page starting at 2 p.m.

