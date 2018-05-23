In an exclusive interview with NBC10's John Clark in 2011, former Phillies great Lenny Dykstra wonders why anyone would question his sanity.

Former Phillies great Lenny Dykstra was arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly threatening to kill an Uber driver and having multiple types of illegal drugs, police in New Jersey said.

The 55-year-old, who helped the Phillies to a World Series in 1993 and won a championship with the New York Mets in 1986, allegedly had cocaine, MDMA and marijuana on him when officers found him about 3:30 p.m., police said.

The arrest occurred in Linden, which police there described as Dykstra's current home.

Officers busted Dykstra out front of the police department, which is where the Uber driver drove after the retired ballplayer allegedly threatened him.

The whole incident began because the driver refused to change the initial destination that Dykstra requested, police said. The driver, a 47-year-old Roselle man, abruptly stopped in front of the police headquarters, beeped his horn repeatedly, then ran from the car.

He later told police that Dykstra allegedly pointed a weapon at his head, though officers said no weapon was recovered.

The drugs, however, were found, police said.

Dykstra is charged with terroristic threats and various drug offenses. He was released on a summons to appear in Union County Superior Court next month.