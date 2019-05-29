Ellen Gives Phillies Fans the Chance to Win Big Prizes

Crowds gathered outside Citizens Bank Park Wednesday for a surprise competition and giveaway from Ellen DeGeneres. She's giving away a big prize to a Phillies fan in need.

Ellen DeGeneres was in a giving mood on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

The midday talk show host sent her team to Citizens Bank Park to give out mystery prizes ahead of the Phillies game. A Chevy Blazer was spotted at the event though it still hasn't been revealed what exactly the prizes will be.

On Thursday, May 23, Ellen shared a link on social media recruiting Phillies fans to share their stories on why they deserve financial help.

Hundreds of fans braced a tornado warning for the Philadelphia area for a chance to be featured on "The Ellen Show," including Markita Lewis of Southwest Philly. She insisted she wasn't playing hooky when she arrived at the event.

"I'm not skipping and even if I did, it's 'The Ellen Show' so we get a pass," she said. "I had a permission slip from the Big Man above that said, 'Get here and try to win that car.'"

Lewis dealt with tragedy in 2014 when her 13-year-old son died after suffering an asthma attack.

"I donated his organs," she said. "In doing so, he was able to save three lives. I need to get the word out about how important organ donation is so having a car would really help."

LUCY Outreach, an organization serving low-income teens and young adults in Camden, New Jersey, also attended the event, hoping for the chance to win big.

"LUCY does incredible work," Kristin Prinn, a member of LUCY, told NBC10. "Ellen always gives back to organizations like LUCY and we wanted to see if maybe she'd give us a look."

So who will win the big prize? Tune in to "The Ellen Show" Friday at 3 p.m. on NBC10 to find out.