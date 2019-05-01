Kyle Tanguay Makes History, Will Be 1st Man to Dance for Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Kyle Tanguay Makes History, Will Be 1st Man to Dance for Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders

University of Arts student to be part of 2019 Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders squad

By Dan Stamm

Published 36 minutes ago

    Kyle Tanguay is set to make history when he dances onto Lincoln Financial Field as the first man to be part of the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders.

    “It’s new to see a guy walking around with the cheerleaders and they’ve been so kind and respectful,” Tanguay said. “They have been really rooting for me.”

    A new uniform will be made specifically to fit Tanguay, a cheerleading squad representative said.

    For his part, Tanguay, a University of the Arts student inspired to try out by a classmate already on the squad, isn’t celebrating just yet.

    “I can’t celebrate, I have a final tomorrow, so I am going to go home and study, Tanguay told NBC10’s Keith Jones after finding out he made the squad Tuesday night.

    Tanguay joins a small group of male cheerleaders around the NFL.

    While Tanguay is the first cheerleader that will dance for the Eagles. The team, however, said they had male “spirit” leaders in the past when the squad was known as the Liberty Belles in the 1970s and also at one point had male members of a stunt team.

      

