A Lehigh Valley man is accused of punching a horse after he was ejected from the Eagles NFC Divisional playoff game against the Falcons.

Philadelphia police released this statement:

"On Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, security personnel at Lincoln Financial Field ejected the defendant because he was intoxicated and did not possess a ticket. After the male was ejected he walked over to a mounted officer and began punching the horse in the face, neck and shoulder area. The officer on the horse was then struck in the legs by the male. Another officer came over and grabbed the male who was placed in custody. The horse and officer were not injured."

Taylor Hendricks, 22, faces assault charges.

It's unclear why Hendricks allegedly attacked the police horse.

Online court records don't list an attorney who could comment on Hendricks' behalf.

