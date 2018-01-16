Eagles Fan Faces Charges for Punching a Horse After Ejection From Falcons Game - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Eagles Fan Faces Charges for Punching a Horse After Ejection From Falcons Game

By NBC10 Staff and NBC Sports Philadelphia

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Philadelphia Police
    Taylor Hendricks faces assault charges.

    A Lehigh Valley man is accused of punching a horse after he was ejected from the Eagles NFC Divisional playoff game against the Falcons.

    Philadelphia police released this statement:

    "On Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, security personnel at Lincoln Financial Field ejected the defendant because he was intoxicated and did not possess a ticket. After the male was ejected he walked over to a mounted officer and began punching the horse in the face, neck and shoulder area. The officer on the horse was then struck in the legs by the male. Another officer came over and grabbed the male who was placed in custody. The horse and officer were not injured."

    Taylor Hendricks, 22, faces assault charges. 

    It's unclear why Hendricks allegedly attacked the police horse.

    Online court records don't list an attorney who could comment on Hendricks' behalf.

