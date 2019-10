Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 27, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York.

Fly, Eagles Fly.

What’s the latest on the Eagles as they make their push for the playoffs?

Bookmark this page to hear from Eagles coaches and players during their news conferences.

Click here for the latest Eagles news powered by our partners at NBC Sports Philadelphia.