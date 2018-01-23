Bud Light hasn't forgotten its promise to Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson. The beer giant renewed its promise to treat fans to free beer if the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Free beer?

Eagles fans could be celebrating a Super Bowl victory on the folks at Bud Light should the beer giant keep its promise to Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson.

But, the folks over at Anheuser-Busch InBev don't want to jinx anything in "Philly Philly."

"Congrats to the Eagles on earning a trip to Super Bowl LII! We are still planning an epic celebration, but true friends of the crown never assume victory, so in the interest of not jinxing the team, we will keep our plans under wraps until the outcome of the Super Bowl is determined," a Bud Light spokesperson told NBC10. "We look forward to delivering on our promise and sharing a few beers with our friends in Philly should the Eagles bring home the Lombardi Trophy. Fly Eagles Fly and just this once – Philly Philly."

A few beers? With a population of more than 1.56 million people they would need to deliver more than a few suds to the City of Brotherly Love, even taking into account the hundreds of thousands under the age of 21 and those who don't drink.

A quick refresher on how this free beer promise came to be...

"...if we win a Super Bowl, I'm giving out beer to everybody," Johnson said during training camp.

Bud Light then replied to Johnson on Twitter saying "Let's Make a bet. Win it all and the party is on us. Deal?"

After Sunday's NFC Championship win over the Vikings, Johnson reiterated to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark that Bud Light that he expects Bud Light to keep up their end of the bargain.

"They said that they would be happy to give the city all the Bud Light they wanted," Johnson said.

With the Eagles set to face Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl, Bud Light doubled down with their king from the popular "Dilly Dilly" ad campaign by having him give a direct message to "Philly Philly" fans.

"I'm surprised to see you guys here, I thought it was all over," the fictional king says while admitting a rare mistake in judgment by counting out the birds. "Now all you need its Lady Luck and Lord Victory to smile upon thee and the championship will be thine."

He then raises a beer and says "Philly Philly."

Well, even in a Yuengling, Yards, Troegs, Victory, etc. town like Philly, the support of a fictional king can’t hurt. And free beer should the Birds beat the Pats might just have everyone (over the age of 21) raising a toast.

While it would likely be quite costly, it's a smart marketing play by the Bud Light folks.