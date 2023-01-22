Cowboys' Tony Pollard Ruled Out of Divisional Round Game With High Ankle Sprain

Running back Tony Pollard is officially out for the remainder of the Cowboys' divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers. Moments before the second half kickoff, Fox Sports' Tom Rinaldi confirmed that Dallas' leading rusher is out with a high-ankle sprain.

#Cowboys RB Tony Pollard has been ruled out with an ankle injury described as a high-ankle sprain by the Fox broadcast. If Dallas advances, his availability would be in doubt. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2023

Pollard tweaked his ankle in the final two minutes of the second quarter when 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward brought him down short of the first down.

Tony Pollard's ankle got pinned under him and Jimmie Ward on the tackle. That would be a big blow to the Cowboys' offense. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 23, 2023

He made his way to the medical tent before eventually being carted back to the locker room.

Tony Pollard is being carted to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/IxZcg4drQ9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 23, 2023

At the time that Pollard went down, he had recorded 22 yards on six carries.

In his fourth season with the Cowboys, Pollard has emerged as one of the key pieces to the Dallas offense. His 1,007 rushing yards this past regular season was good for 16th in the league, and he added another 77 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card game last weekend.

The ball-carrying responsibilities will likely fall on quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott for as long as Pollard remains sidelined.