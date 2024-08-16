Little League World Series

Council Rock Newtown loses in Little League World Series opener

The Mid-Atlantic representative in the 2024 LLWS fell to the Southwest's Boerne Little League team

By NBC10 Staff

It was a tough start to the Little League World Series for a Bucks County team on the trip of a lifetime.

The boys from Council Rock Newtown Little League fell to Boerne Little League from Texas 9-0 in their opening game Thursday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The kids from Bucks County still have a chance to advance in the LLWS. They'll face Salem Little League from New Hampshire on Saturday night at 7. Win and CR Newtown advances.

Go get ‘em CR Newtown!

