nfl

Colts Close Practice Facility After Positive Tests for Virus

An Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on the turf prior to an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 11, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images (File)

The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility after “several individuals” tested positive for COVID-19, the team said Friday.

The Colts wrote on Twitter that the team will work remotely.

“This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested positive for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests,” the Colts said. “In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols.”

Sports

travis fulgham 3 hours ago

Hey, Doug Pederson, Stick With the Hot Hand: Travis Fulgham

nfl 16 hours ago

NFL Will Be Cautious With Players, Coaches Who Have Symptoms

The Colts are scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

In other NFL coronavirus developments:

— The Atlanta Falcons on Friday resumed in-person work at their facility under the league's supplemental intensive protocols. The team had closed the facility Thursday following a second positive test for COVID-19.

— The Tennessee Titans played Tuesday following a 16-day layoff because of an outbreak.

— The New England Patriots have twice had their original Week 5 matchup against Denver postponed following four positive coronavirus tests by players. They’re set to play Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

nflcoronavirusCOVID-19Indianapolis Colts
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us