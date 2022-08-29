Colin Kaepernick, Nessa Diab welcome first child together originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Colin Kaepernick and his partner, Nessa Diab, have added a member to their family.

Diab announced the birth of their first child on Sunday via Instagram, saying that the pair is “over the moon” about the newborn.

Diab made the announcement before hosting MTV’s red carpet show for the 2022 Video Music Awards.

Kaepernick and Diab have been dating since 2016, the same year the former last suited up in the NFL. With the latest news, Diab said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is doing great at his new job:

“Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey,” Diab wrote in the post.

Kaepernick, 34, is still an NFL free agent. He worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders in May but has not signed with a team in over five years.