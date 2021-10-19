MLB Playoffs 2021

Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts Lead Dodgers Late Rally

Atlanta Braves led 5-2 after seven-and-a-half frames Tuesday night but left Dodger Stadium with a Game 3 loss

By Steve Coulter

Mookie Betts

Facing a potential 3-0 deficit in the National League Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied in the bottom of the eighth inning behind a three-run homer from Cody Bellinger and a game-winning double by Mookie Bets to edge the Atlanta Braves 6-5 in Game 3.

The Dodgers batted around in a four-run eighth inning that saw Chris Taylor score off Betts’ double, which led to Los Angeles’ first win in the series.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Atlanta carries a 2-1 lead into Game 4 of the series Wednesday night.

The Dodgers are expected to start Julio Urias in that contest. The Braves have yet to name their starter.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBA 1 hour ago

Jrue Holiday Ruled Out Against Nets After Heel Injury

2 hours ago

Prospect of No Jab, No Visa for Australian Open Tennis Stars

Game 4 of the NLCS is set to start at 8:08 p.m. ET on TBS.

This article tagged under:

MLB Playoffs 2021Los Angeles Dodgers2021 MLB PostseasonMookie BettsNLCS
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us