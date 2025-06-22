NCAA

Coastal Carolina coach ejected from CWS game for ‘prolonged arguing'

The NCAA said Schnall was arguing balls and strikes, was given a warning and thrown out when he did not leave immediately.

By The Associated Press

Coastal Carolina coach Kevin Schnall and first base coach Matt Schilling were ejected in the bottom of the first inning in Game 2 of the College World Series finals against LSU on Sunday.

Walker Mitchell was at bat with two outs and Sebastian Alexander had just stolen second base when Schnall went to the top steps of the dugout, gestured at plate umpire Angel Campos with three fingers and began shouting at him.

The NCAA said Schnall was arguing balls and strikes, was given a warning and thrown out when he did not leave immediately. Instead, Schnall went onto the field to continue arguing.

“NCAA Playing Rule 3-6-f-Note 1 states that balls, strikes, half swings or decisions about hit-by-pitch situations are not to be argued,” the NCAA said in a statement. “After a warning, any player or coach who continues to argue balls, strikes, half swings or a hit-by-pitch situation shall be ejected from the game.”

The NCAA said “prolonged arguing” results in a two-game suspension, so Schnall would miss a possible Game 3 on Monday and next season's opening game.

Schilling was thrown out for the comments he made while arguing. If an assistant is ejected, he automatically also is suspended for one game. Schilling also gets an additional two-game suspension under the “prolonged arguing” rule, the NCAA said. That means he could miss the first two or three games in 2026.

Associate head coach Chad Oxendine took over Schnall's duties.

Copyright The Associated Press

