Coach Les Miles Out at Kansas After LSU Report Revealed Allegations

Last week, LSU released a 148-page review about the university's handling of sexual misconduct complaints, including those against former football coach Les Miles

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.

Kansas announced Miles' departure Monday night, describing it as a mutual agreement to part ways.

Last week, LSU released a 148-page review by a law firm about the university's handling of sexual misconduct complaints. It described how Miles “tried to sexualize the staff of student workers in the football program by, for instance, allegedly demanding that he wanted blondes with big breasts, and ‘pretty girls.’”

The report also revealed then-LSU athletic director Joe Alleva recommended firing Miles in 2013 to university officials. Kansas placed miles on leave later that day and said it would conduct a review of allegations against Miles that it had previously been unaware of. Kansas said terms of the agreement with Miles on his departure will be released in the coming days.

The 67-year-old Miles was 3-18 in two seasons with the Jayhawks. He spent 11-plus seasons with LSU, leading the school to a national title in 2007.

