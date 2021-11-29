Christian McCaffrey out for rest of NFL season with ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Christian McCaffrey's season is over.

The star running back suffered a left ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins and will miss the remainder of the season, the Carolina Panthers announced Monday afternoon.

An MRI revealed on Monday morning that McCaffrey's injury would place him on injured reserve for the second time this season. Because this is his second stint on IR, he is automatically out for the rest of the season.

McCaffrey tried to play on the ankle during Sunday's second half, but finished the game with 35 yards on 10 carries -- all in the first half.

McCaffrey was seen wearing a walking boot after the game, and while head coach Matt Rhule and the team hoped it would be nothing too serious, it proved to be the worst-case scenario.

McCaffrey missed five games in October due to a hamstring injury that took place during a Week 3 win over the Houston Texans. He returned in Week 9 against the Boston Patriots and since then has totaled 421 total yards and a touchdown on 68 touches. He finishes the season with 99 rushes for 442 yards and a touchdown along with 37 receptions for 343 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers will now enter a bye trying to figure out how to salvage the rest of their season.