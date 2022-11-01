The excitement surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies’ World Series run is hitting even the youngest fans – and in one case, getting them into a little nighttime mischief.

Michael DiPietro sent NBC10 a video of his son using Phillies Game 3 as an excuse to get out of bedtime. There was only one problem: the Phillies weren’t playing Monday night.

“The Phillies are waking me up,” little Luciano tells his dad in the video. “The Phillies are not even playing tonight,” Michael replies.

⚾ Get fired up for the Phillies' playoff run with the Rally for Red October Bus Tour. Click here to find out when it will be stopping by you. ⚾

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Luciano was very confused when his dad caught him red-handed. It seems that the little guy might have confused Monday Night Football for the Fightins.

Maybe he’ll have some better luck Tuesday night when the Phils get to finally play Game 3 against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park.

The third game of the Fall Classic, which is now tied 1-1, had been scheduled for Monday at 8 p.m. but was postponed until Tuesday due to rain.