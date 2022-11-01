The excitement surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies’ World Series run is hitting even the youngest fans – and in one case, getting them into a little nighttime mischief.
Michael DiPietro sent NBC10 a video of his son using Phillies Game 3 as an excuse to get out of bedtime. There was only one problem: the Phillies weren’t playing Monday night.
“The Phillies are waking me up,” little Luciano tells his dad in the video. “The Phillies are not even playing tonight,” Michael replies.
⚾ Get fired up for the Phillies' playoff run with the Rally for Red October Bus Tour. Click here to find out when it will be stopping by you. ⚾
Luciano was very confused when his dad caught him red-handed. It seems that the little guy might have confused Monday Night Football for the Fightins.
Maybe he’ll have some better luck Tuesday night when the Phils get to finally play Game 3 against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park.
The third game of the Fall Classic, which is now tied 1-1, had been scheduled for Monday at 8 p.m. but was postponed until Tuesday due to rain.