Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Makes No-Look, Underhand Toss for TD Vs. Broncos

Patrick Mahomes took the Denver Broncos’ defense on a ride.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback added another ridiculous play to his already-stacked resume against the AFC West rival in Week 14.

In the shotgun on third-and-2, Mahomes had to pull the ball down and run to his right after the left side of the pocket collapsed.

With three Broncos defenders seemingly having him stopped short of the first-down marker, Mahomes casually chucked a no-look underhand toss to running back Jerick McKinnon, who stayed on his feet and took it 56 yards to the house.

The score gave Kansas City a 13-0 lead over Denver with 14:16 remaining in the second quarter.

Mahomes now has 31 touchdown passing touchdowns to his name this season.