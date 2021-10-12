Chicago White Sox

Chicago Fan Uses Prosthetic Leg to Catch Baseball Tossed Into Stands at White Sox Game

Shannon Frendreis lent her leg to a friend who used it as a glove to make the remarkable catch

Guaranteed Rate Field Chicago White Sox
Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A Chicago baseball fan snagged a ball tossed into the stands with the help of her friend's prosthetic leg during a recent White Sox home game.

Shannon Frendreis lent her leg to a friend who used it as a glove to make the remarkable catch, which was captured on video and has gone viral. They had been waving the prosthesis to get someone from the bullpen at Guaranteed Rate Field to notice, Frendreis told Chicago television station WGN.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Ben Simmons 4 hours ago

Ben Simmons Reportedly Returns to Philly, Sixers Fans React

Ben Simmons 5 hours ago

Sixers' Ben Simmons Arrives in Philadelphia, Takes COVID-19 Test: Report

"It started out as a joke to see if we could get the attention of anyone in the bullpen," she said. "We had the leg up in the air for a couple of minutes."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

Major League Baseball is ending its relationship with Topps, its trading card partner since 1952.

This article tagged under:

Chicago White Sox
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us