The Utleys Paint the Town

Chase Utley and his wife Jennifer used a paint brush to sent a positive message to children about animal kindness in Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Second Baseman and his wife run The Utley Foundation, which educates people about the "increasing epidemic of animal cruelty."

So the Utleys teamed up with the City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program to get children involved in painting a "Kindness to Animals" mural that promotes the compassionate care of animals in the community.

Chase and Jen took their message to students at Anna B. Pratt Elementary in North Philly, talking first to the youngest ones about animal kindness. Then, with close to 200 third through six graders, they started painting the mural, which was created by artist Willis Humphrey.

The mural will be a paint-by-numbers project using parachute cloth. When it's finished, the mural will be placed on a wall at 22nd and Dauphin Streets and dedicated on June 7, 2011.

