A “clerical error” from UEFA prompted a Champions League redraw on Monday for the Round of 16.
UEFA admitted that Manchester United had been incorrectly left out as a potential opponent for Atletico Madrid in its original draw earlier in the day. Now, the two clubs will be pinned against one another.
Atletico-Man United is not the only premier matchup on the docket for the Round of 16. Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain will battle his old rival, Real Madrid, reigning UCL champs Chelsea will face Lille and Inter Milan will face Liverpool.
Here is the full, official redraw:
Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid
Chelsea vs. Lille
Inter Milan vs. Liverpool
Villarreal vs. Juventus
Benfica vs. Ajax
Sporting CP vs. Manchester City
FC Salzberg vs. Bayern Munich
By comparison, here is the initial draw for the Round of 16, which would have pinned Messi’s PSG against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United and Atletico Madrid against Bayern Munich:
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United
Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
Chelsea vs. Lille
Inter Milan vs. Ajax
Villarreal vs. Manchester City
Benfica vs. Real Madrid
Sporting CP vs. Juventus
FC Salzberg vs. Liverpool
The second stage of the Champions League features two legs, one home and one away for each team in a given matchup. The first leg will take place in February before the second leg takes place in March. No match times have been set yet.
The draw for the Champions League quarterfinals will be done on March 18.