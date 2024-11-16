See the celebrities at the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

It's a star-studded affair at AT&T Stadium.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to square off in a highly anticipated boxing match in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night. And the boxers aren't the only big names inside "Jerry World," home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

A list of stars from the sports and entertainment world have come out to watch the 58-year-old boxing legend return to the ring to take on the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer. The card also featured several title bouts, highlighted by the co-main event of Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

From actors to boxing legends, here's a look at the celebrity sightings at the event:

Lennox Lewis, Sugar Ray Leonard and Evander Holyfield

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Evander Holyfield, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Lennox Lewis at #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/R5YrZIkjp7 — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2024

Joe Jonas

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka

Josh Duhamel

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jerry Jones and Michael Irvin

Jerry Jones and Michael Irvin showed up for #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/7DsDzsXJeT — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 16, 2024

Rob Gronkowski

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Thaddeus 'Titus O'Neil' Bullard and Shaquille O'Neal

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Charlize Theron

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Tom Segura and Adam 'Pacman' Jones

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Mike Epps and Jeff Ross

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Daddy Yankee

Amber Rose

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Simu Liu

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Cedric the Entertainer

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Logan Paul

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix)

Ryan Serhant

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Joey Fatone

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jay Shetty