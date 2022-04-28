Two-time FIFA Player of the Year Carli Lloyd is re-joining NJ/NY Gotham FC as a minority owner, six months after retiring from the game.

The National Women’s Soccer League announced the move Wednesday. The New Jersey native joins an ownership group led by Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy. The other minority owners are Kristin Bernert, Karen Bryant and Ed Nalbandian.

“As my home club, Gotham FC has always been close to my heart,” Lloyd said. “It’s an honor to begin this new chapter of my soccer career surrounded by people who are committed to making this the best club and league in the world.”

Back where I belong. Honored to join @GothamFC’s ownership group and excited for this club’s bright future! #NWSL pic.twitter.com/ZsNmary6pO — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) April 27, 2022

Lloyd joined Gotham FC, previously known as Sky Blue FC, in 2018. She played three seasons until her retirement following the 2021 season.

Lloyd made 100-plus NWSL regular-season appearances and played 316 times for the U.S. women's national team, winning two World Cups (2015, 2019) and two Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012). The former Rutgers star had 134 goals for the national team, the third most in its history. She was named FIFA Player of the Year in 2015 and '16.

“When Carli retired last season, we always envisioned her remaining a part of Gotham FC and we are thrilled to make that vision a reality,” said Tammy Murphy, club chair of the team. “Her unique perspective as a former player and world champion will be a tremendous asset as we continue to push this club forward.”

Lloyd will act as a consultant and adviser to Gotham FC to help boost the club’s profile in local, national and international markets.