Jeff Gladney

Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney Dies in Car Accident at Age 25

Gladney was a first-round pick of the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft

By NBC Sports Staff

Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney dies in car accident at age 25 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident in Dallas early Monday morning, his agent Brian Overstreet confirmed to multiple outlets.

He was 25 years old.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing," the Cardinals said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Gladney's college teammate Jalen Reagor, who currently plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Cardinals teammate J.J. Watt reacted to the tragic news on Twitter. 

The Minnesota Vikings selected Gladney out of TCU in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He made 15 starts and appeared in all 16 of the Vikings' games as a rookie, tallying three passes defended, one forced fumble and 81 tackles.

"We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney," the Vikings said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon."

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

French Open 2 hours ago

Here Are the Remaining Americans in the 2022 French Open

Robert Lewandowski 3 hours ago

Robert Lewandowski Says His Time at Bayern Munich is ‘Over'

Gladney was released by Minnesota last August after he was indicted on a felony assault charge. He was found not guilty of the charge by a Dallas jury in March and signed with the Cardinals on a two-year deal shortly after.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Jeff Gladneynfl
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us