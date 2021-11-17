World Cup Qualifiers

Canada Shock Mexico 2-1 in World Cup Qualifying “Iceteca”

It's Canada's first win over Mexico in World Cup Qualifiers in over 45 years

By Joseph Michalitsianos

Canada forward Cyle Larin (17) tries to get past Mexico defender Julio Dominguez (3) during the first half of a World Cup Qualifier soccer match at Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton.
Getty Images

Canada shocked Mexico with a 2-1 win to overtake both Mexico and USA in the World Cup qualifying standings. Canada went 2-0 up thanks to Cyle Larin who scored twice but Mexico could only muster a 90th minute Hector Herrrera consolation.

The snowy Tuesday evening win at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium was the first for Canada over Mexico in over 20 years, dating back to their win over “El Tri” in the quarterfinals of the 2000 Gold Cup.

Larin’s goals on either side of half-time gave the team the boost they needed to hang on to their lead, even as Mexico threw everything they had at them. Herrera’s 90th-minute goal was followed by a nervy finish for Canada as goalie Milan Borjan dealt with several last-gasp chances. 

The win catapulted Canada 4 places to top the World Cup qualifier standings.

Head coach Greg Berhalter and USA, who played out a frustrating 1-1 tie earlier in the evening versus Jamaica, were at the top of the table before Canada’s win.

The snowy conditions left both teams to play in freezing temperatures, though the Canadians showed they were more at home in the weather with an emphatic celebration in the snow for their second goal. 

Despite the cold weather, over 50,000 fans showed up for the match.

The momentous win also marked Atiba Hutchinson’s 90th game which sees him surpass Julian de Guzman for most caps in Canada Men’s National Team history. 

World Cup QualifiersMexicoCanada
