Cam Newton Screams ‘I'm Back!' After Scoring TD for Panthers

WATCH: Cam screams 'I'm back!' after scoring TD for Panthers

Cam Newton wasted no time making his presence felt in his first game since being released by the New England Patriots.

The ex-Pats quarterback returned to the Carolina Panthers on a one-year deal and was active for Sunday's game vs. the Arizona Cardinals. P.J. Walker got the start under center, but Newton entered the game early in the first quarter on a 2nd and Goal and rushed for a touchdown.

Watch the play below:

The 2015 NFL MVP was fired up after his first TD of the year, to say the least. He reacted by repeatedly yelling, "I'm back!"

The officials welcomed Newton back by giving him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the celebration.

Newton didn't stop there, either. Three minutes later on his second snap, he connected with wide receiver Robby Anderson for his first passing TD of the campaign.

A heck of a statement from a veteran QB whose future in the NFL was uncertain.