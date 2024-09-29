WNBA

Caitlin Clark gets ovation while attending Indianapolis Colts game

The Indiana Fever star is fresh off a historic rookie season in the WNBA.

By Mike Gavin

Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark

The ovations continue for Caitlin Clark.

Her rookie season with the Indiana Fever came to an end on Wednesday, but local fans got another opportunity to show her some love on Sunday when she attended the Indianapolis Colts game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Clark was shown on the video board sitting alongside her Fever teammate Lexie Hull.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Clark's historic rookie season in the WNBA ended last week when the Fever were swept by the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the playoffs.

Clark, who led the Fever to the postseason for the first time since 2016, averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists (first) and 5.7 rebounds per game this season. She set regular-season WNBA records for assists in a season (337), points scored or assisted on in a season (1,520), points by a rookie (769) and 3-point field goals by a rookie (122).

Clark was unanimously voted WNBA Rookie of the Year and named first-team All-WNBA.  

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles news 16 hours ago

Live updates: Eagles drop to 2-2 on season with loss to Buccaneers

Philadelphia Phillies Sep 17

Sign up now to see NL East champion Phillies in playoffs at Citizens Bank Park

The WNBA semifinals began Sunday, with the New York Liberty hosting the Las Vegas Aces, and the Minnesota Lynx hosting the Connecticut Sun.

According to reports, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was named WNBA Rookie of the Year on Friday after her record-setting season.

This article tagged under:

WNBA
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us