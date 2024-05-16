How Caitlin Clark fared in home debut as Liberty crush Fever

Caitlin Clark's home debut is in the books.

But, like her WNBA debut on Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun, it ended with a loss.

Clark and the Indiana Fever on Thursday fell at home to the New York Liberty 102-66 to drop to 0-2 on the young season.

Indiana made a run late in the third quarter to set up an intriguing fourth, but New York went on a 16-3 run to shut the door and move to 2-0.

Clark, after logging 20 points on 5-for-15 shooting overall (4-for-11 from deep 6-for-6 at the foul line), three assists, two steals and 10 turnovers against the Sun, didn't have the freedom to fare better against the Liberty.

The No. 1 overall pick posted just nine points on 2-for-8 shooting overall (1-for-7 from deep, 4-for-4 free throws) to go with seven rebounds, six assists, one block and three turnovers in 30 minutes.

2023 No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston led Indiana with 12 points on 5-for-15 shooting, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block.

While Clark will generate headlines, the real story involved Breanna Stewart's dominance. The 2023 WNBA MVP lit up the scoreboard with a game-high 31 points on 12 of 21 shots. She also stuffed the stat sheet with 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Every Liberty starter except Courtney Vandersloot eclipsed double-digit point totals while the bench didn't need to do as much.

If Clark hopes for quick vengeance, the Fever will travel to the Barclays Center in New York to face the Liberty again. The game is slated for Saturday, May 18 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.