The 2024 WNBA All-Stars have been announced.

Twelve players were selected to the team on Tuesday as they will take on the U.S. women's national team in the All-Star Game on July 20.

The U.S. team is the same squad that will compete for gold at the Paris Olympics shortly after the All-Star Game, so it will be a star-studded battle.

Here's what to know about the 2024 squad:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Who are the 2024 WNBA All-Stars?

Here's the full list, with Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark among the selections:

Who will the WNBA All-Stars play in 2024?

The 2024 All-Stars will take on the Team USA women's squad headed to Paris. Here's the list:

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

When is the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game?

The game is set for Saturday, July 20.

What time is the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game?

Tip-off time is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game

The game will be broadcast on ABC.