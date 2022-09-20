Buffalo Bills

Bills Provide Update on Injured Dane Jackson: No Major Damage to Neck, Spinal Cord

Jackson collided with teammate Tremaine Edmunds and Titans WR Treylon Burks in the second quarter of the Bills' 41-7 victory Monday night

By Steve Coulter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bills' Dane Jackson returns home after Monday night injury scare originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson is home safe and sound following a neck injury suffered on Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson, who was taken off the field by ambulance after making a tackle on Titans WR Treylon Burks in the second quarter, walked out of Erie County Medical Center on Monday night, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Bills confirmed that there was no significant injury to Jackson's neck and that he was released from the hospital after undergoing a series of tests.

Jackson, 25, had inadvertently collided with teammate Tremaine Edmunds on the play, and Jackson's head and neck went backwards as he fell to the field along with Edmunds and Burks.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Brittney Griner 22 mins ago

WNBA Players Skip Russia in Offseason With Brittney Griner in Jail

Eli Manning 51 mins ago

Eli Manning Tries Out for Penn State as Undercover Walk-On

Bills teammates surrounded Jackson as he remained down on the field for several minutes before being placed on a stretcher and carried off the field on an ambulance.

Buffalo, which went on to rout Tennessee to the tune of 41-7, tweeted out after the injury had occurred that Jackson had full movement in his extremities.

Jackson, who recorded second career interception in Buffalo's season opening win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, is in his third season with the Bills. He was a seventh round selection out of the University of Pittsburgh.

Last season, he started six games for Buffalo and finished with 41 tackles.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Buffalo BillsnflTennessee TitansDane Jackson
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us