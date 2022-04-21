Report: Bucks Star Khris Middleton Suffers Sprained MCL Against Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks were dealt two blows on Wednesday.

First, the Bucks lost home-court advantage after the Chicago Bulls stole Game 2 with a 114-110 win behind DeMar DeRozan's 41 points.

Now Milwaukee, the 2021 NBA champions, can surely go into Chicago and reclaim the series edge. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company will have to do so without a star player. Head coach Mike Budenholzer revealed after the game star forward Khris Middleton suffered a sprained MCL (h/t: Malika Andrew of ESPN):

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Khris Middleton sprained his MCL and will have an MRI on Thursday. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 21, 2022

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Middleton suffered the injury late in the second half and was not able to finish out the game. An MRI on Thursday will reveal the severity of the injury, so it's a nerve-wracking time for the franchise.

The 30-year-old forward averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists on a 44-37-89 shooting split during the regular season. His numbers are down from last year, but he proved he could take his play to another level during Milwaukee's 2021 title run, which included a 40-point game in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

This story will be updated...