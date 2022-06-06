Boston Bruins Fire Head Coach Bruce Cassidy

Bruce Cassidy won't be behind the bench for the Boston Bruins next season.

The team announced Monday evening that it had relieved Cassidy of his duties as head coach, calling it an extremely difficult decision. Cassidy had served in that role since February 2017.

"Today I informed Bruce Cassidy that I was making a head coaching change," Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney said in a press release. "After 14 years working with Bruce, this was an extremely difficult decision. I want to thank and acknowledge Bruce for all his work and success with the Bruins organization. His head coaching record for the Bruins is impressive, and we are appreciative of Bruce both professionally and personally."

"After taking some time to fully digest everything, I felt that the direction of our team for both this season and beyond would benefit from a new voice," Sweeney added. "I want to wish Bruce, Julie, Shannon and Cole much success as a family and with their future opportunities."

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Boston Bruins have relieved Bruce Cassidy of his duties as head coach: https://t.co/q8AE1DmjkU — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 6, 2022

Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs and President Cam Neely also thanked Cassidy for his time with the team and wished him well in his future endeavors.

"On behalf of the Jacobs family, I'd like to thank Bruce and his family for their dedication to the Boston Bruins organization," Jacobs said. "Throughout his time in both Providence and Boston, Bruce's deep passion for the game and pride he showed in representing the franchise was undeniable. We wish Bruce, Julie and his entire family nothing but success in the future and thank them for all they've done for the team both on and off the ice."

"I want to thank Bruce for his time and service to the Boston Bruins organization over the last 14 years," Neely added. "Bruce has been a fantastic coach and has helped this team win many games and achieve success over his tenure behind the bench. I also want to extend my gratitude to Bruce and his family for everything they've done over the years to support the New England community and Bruins organization. We wish them continued success in the future."

The search for Cassidy's replacement will begin immediately, the team said. Neely noted he has the utmost confidence in Sweeney to find the best candidate to help the Bruins reach their full potential.