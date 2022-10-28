Broncos' Russell Wilson to Start Vs. Jaguars in London

Russell Wilson to start vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a long and high-knees-filled trip to London, Russell Wilson will indeed take the field at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced on Friday that Wilson will start in the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hackett said there were discussions about potentially holding Wilson out until after the Broncos’ Week 9 bye, but the quarterback will return following a one-game absence.

“In the end, if he can go, we want him to be able to play,” Hackett said.

Wilson suffered a hamstring injury in the Broncos’ overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17. The team started backup QB Brett Rypien under center against the New York Jets in Week 7 and wound up falling by a score of 16-6.

Riding a four-game losing streak, Wilson was determined to get back onto the field for the Broncos. The nine-time Pro Bowler told reporters on Wednesday that he spent four hours working out on the team’s overseas flight while his teammates slept, a move that has not sat well with many in the football community.

On the season, Wilson has completed 58.6% of his passes with five passing touchdowns and three interceptions. The Broncos have the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL, and now it is up to Mr. Unlimited to make the flight home a happy one.