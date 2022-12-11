Brock Purdy's Dad Gets Emotional After QB's TD Pass in 49ers-Buccaneers

Purdy's dad gets emotional after rookie's TD pass vs. Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
As 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made his first NFL start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, his family watched eagerly from the Levi's Stadium stands.
And during the first half, the rookie put on a show that eventually brought his father to tears.
Purdy's dad, Shawn, was overcome with emotion after the 22-year-old gave San Francisco a three-score lead with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey.
Purdy's family watched on TV as he came in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13, but on Sunday, they got to watch their son play in person -- a trip they already had planned before they knew Purdy would be QB1.
Through the first half against Tom Brady and the Bucs, Purdy has completed 14 of 18 passes for 185 yards with two touchdowns and a 146.5 passer rating.
And that's certainly something for his family to be proud of.