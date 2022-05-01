Winners of the 2022 Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Robert Gaitho of Grand Prairie, Texas was the top overall runner at the 2022 Blue Cross Broad Street Run, according to the race leaderboard.

He had an unofficial time of 45:51, and a pace of 4:31 per mile.

Sarah Naibei of Chapel Hill, North Carolina was the top female runner, with an unofficial time of 52:03 and a pace of 5:12 per mile.

Emelia Perry won the wheelchair race at the 2022 Blue Cross Broad Street Run with an unofficial time of 30:26, according to the race leaderboard.

Here are the other top male finishers:

2. Sila Kiptoo, Chapel Hill, NC, age 26, 4:35/mi pace, time of 45:59.01

3. Shadrack Keter, Chapel Hill, NC, age 19, 4:38/mi pace, time of 46:25.56

4. Dennis Kipkosgei, Elkins Park, PA, age 27, 4:40/mi pace, time of 46:40.19

5. Vincent Kipchumba Toroitich, Grand Prairie, TX, age 31, 4:42/mi pace, 47:00.40

Here are the other top female finishers:

2. Amber Zimmerman, Philadelphia, PA, age 29, 5:15/mi pace, time of 2:39.37

3. Damaris Areba, Grand Prairie, TX, age 27, 5:17/mi pace, time of 52:59.04

4. Jenna Mulhern, West Chester, PA, age 18, 5:25/mi pace, time of 54:14.11

5. Carmen Graves, Denver, CO, age 31, 5:36/mi pace, time of 56:04.05

Runners are still on the course, with the last corral kicking off at about 8:45 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.