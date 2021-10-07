Road Closures, SEPTA Changes for Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Most of Broad Street in Philadelphia will be closed for the annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run on Sunday, Oct. 10, but with a new course, the 2021 edition features some road closures and public transit changes you may not expect.

The 2021 10-mile race from North Broad Street and Fisher Avenue in North Philadelphia to South Broad Street and Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia starts at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Just past the midway point of this year's race doesn't hug City Hall in Center City like years past. Instead, runners will turn west on John F. Kennedy Boulevard toward 16th Street, turn left onto 16th Street, run south to Market Street where they will make a left and 15th Street south to South Penn Street before running back onto Broad Street.

Here are all the Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, road closures and SEPTA detours for the 2021 race, care of the City of Philadelphia.

Blue Cross Broad Street Run Road Closures

The road closures already start in North Philadelphia at 3:30 a.m.

3:30 a.m. - North Broad Broad Street, Olney to Windrim Avenue

- North Broad Broad Street, Olney to Windrim Avenue 4 a.m. - Packer Avenue to Pattison Avenue; between South Broad Street and Penrose Avenue

- Packer Avenue to Pattison Avenue; between South Broad Street and Penrose Avenue 7 a.m. - Broad Street closure will begin from Windrim Avenue to North Access Road (1 block south of Pattison Avenue). (This should also include the roads near City Hall that are part of the 2021 course)

- Broad Street closure will begin from Windrim Avenue to North Access Road (1 block south of Pattison Avenue). (This should also include the roads near City Hall that are part of the 2021 course) 7 a.m. - Exit No. 349, both directions on the Schuylkill Expressway, I-76; eastbound (to 1400 Curtin Street; and Broad Street); and westbound (to 1300 Pollock Street; and Broad Street)

Philadelphia police officers will help detour people around the race route Sunday morning.

"Roads will reopen after street sweepers clean the race route," Philadelphia said. "The City expects the course to reopen by 11:30 a.m. with the exception of some areas of Pattison Avenue."

Don't expect to be able to park your car along the race route, but the city didn't reveal any specific parking restrictions.

SEPTA Free Rides, Detours

You don't need to drive on Broad Street if you take SEPTA to the race. SEPTA is offering free rides to runners on its Broad Street Line subway Sunday, with extra express trains leaving from NRG Station at the South Philadelphia Stadium Complex and not stopping until the Olney Transportation Center in North Philadelphia starting at 4:10 a.m.

SEPTA is suggesting people form outside the city catch a Regional Rail train from the Glenside of Jenkintown-Wyncote stations Sunday morning and then access the Broad Street Line from the Fern Rock Transportation Center.

There are plenty of temporary bus detours to keep in mind for Sunday morning, according to SEPTA:

4:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.: Bus Route 16, Broad St., between Olney Ave. and Butler St.

7:30 a.m. - End of Event: Bus Routes 2, 3, 4, 7, 9, 12, *15 (Bus), 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 29, 31, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 40, 43, 44, 45, 48, 53, 54, 56, 60, 61, 64, 68, 75, 79, 124/125, G, J, H, XH, and R in the area surrounding the race.

"Buses will replace Route 15 Trolleys along Girard Ave. during the race," SEPTA said.