Time to start training! The Blue Cross Broad Street Run is coming back this fall.

The 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10. This marks the first time the 10-miler, which is normally held in May, is run in person during autumn.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Philly’s premier road race back to the city this fall," Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said.

The 2020 race was held virtually for the first time due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that sidelined in-person group events.

Each year, 40,000 runners make the 10-mile trek down Broad Street from North Philadelphia to The Navy Yard in South Philadelphia.

“As we celebrate our 25th year of sponsorship of the iconic Blue Cross Broad Street Run, we look forward to a successful – and safe – event,” said Gregory E. Deavens, Independence Blue Cross president and CEO.

Any runners who participated in the 2020 virtual run are guaranteed a spot in the 2021 race at a 20% discount off the $57 race fee, organizers said. Those 2020 runners must complete their registration by the end of the day on July 29.

There will be a limited lottery for all other runners should spots remain, race organizers said.

Not up for 10 miles? You can watch the race live on NBC10 and Telemundo 62 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on race day.