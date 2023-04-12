Not sure if you're quite ready for the 10-mile Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run on April 30? You can practice your stride with other runners at the inaugural training run on April 15.

Runners will meet at the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps at 7:30 a.m. that day for a group photo and warm up. The race will start right at 8:00 a.m.

You can choose your distance (three or five miles) and pace. Runners of all abilities are welcome, and you don't need to be signed up for the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run to participate.

Runners can try out running shoes from Altra, the event's sponsor, during the run.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The race will finish on Kelly Drive at Lloyd Hall. ACME Markets will provide bananas and water for the participants at the finish line.

Running coaches told NBC10 that one of the best ways to train for the big race is to make training fun, which can mean running with a group or changing up your route.