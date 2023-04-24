How to Get to the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run Start Line

The Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run is on Sunday, April 30. If you haven't already, it's time to start thinking about how you're going to get to the start line.

The start area is on the Central High School Field grounds at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue, and you have lots of options for getting there.

Coming from within Philadelphia

You can take the Broad Street Line to the start area for free if you show your race bib at any Broad Street Line Station. Your bib also gets you a ride home or back to the start area after the race, SEPTA says.

The start line is located at Broad Street and West Fisher Avenue, which is between Olney Transportation Center and Logan Stations.

Express Broad Street Line trains will operate every 10 minutes before the start of the race from NRG Station, which is near the finish line, to Olney Transporation Center and Fern Rock Transportation Center, which are near the start area. Local trains will make stops at all of the Broad Street Line stations.

Coming from outside of Philadelphia

SEPTA Regional Rail Lines are offering early morning service to Center City for race participants.

If you take Regional Rail or the Market-Frankford Line from outside of the city to Suburban Station, you can switch to the Broad Street Line at City Hall Station.

Early morning train service from Glenside and Jenkintown will connect runners to the Broad Street Line at Fern Rock Transportation Center. Riders can ride the Broad Street Line one stop to the Olney Transportation Center and follow signs to the start area.

You can find the Regional Rail schedule here. You can also check System Status for real-time SEPTA service information on race day.

If you take PATCO from New Jersey, you can get off at the 12th/13th and Locust Street Station and walk two blocks to the Broad and Locust Station on the Broad Street Line.

Don't plan to park near the start area

If you want to drive, plan to park at the Stadium Complex in the Lincoln Financial Field and Wells Fargo Center lots or in Center City near the Broad Street Line, according to the Broad Street Run's FAQ page.

There is no parking available at the start area or on Pattison Avenue. Normal parking restrictions will be enforced, according to the FAQ page.

Using a ride-hailing service

If you plan on using a ride-hailing service, set the drop off location as Broad Street and Chew Avenue or Ogontz and Somerville Avenues.

Tips for drivers

Carpool if you can to make finding parking easier.

Arrive early. The Stadium Complex lots will open by 5:30 a.m. and close as they are filled.

Visit broadstreetrun.com for updates about parking availability on race day.

If you aren't running

If you're not racing, there are tons of great locations along the route where you can cheer on the runners and enjoy live music.

NBC10 and T62 will broadcast the 10-mile race live on April 30 and have plenty of stories about the race and the racers in the days ahead.