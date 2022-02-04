Philadelphia

Here's How to Register for the Blue Cross Broad Street Run

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Runners, take your mark, get set and go register for the Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

After scheduling changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Philly’s favorite 10-miler is returning to its regular May slot. On Friday, organizers announced how this year’s registration process will work.

People who are guaranteed a place in the race can begin registering at midnight on Feb. 7. So long as they register by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 13, runners who deferred their places in 2020 or 2021 and those who have completed at least 10 races will be guaranteed a place in the race.

The lottery for all other registrants opens at midnight on Feb. 14 and closes at 11:49 p.m. on Feb. 28.

You can register here.

All runners must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning they have either one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Masking will also be mandatory for runners at the start and finish line, as well as for volunteers throughout the race. Meanwhile, “Cheer Zones” and finishing area activities are currently suspended, with spectators encouraged to watch from home.

“The Blue Cross Broad Street Run represents the best of Philadelphia: hard work, determination, and community spirit. I can’t wait to see all the runners on Broad Street this May,” Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said in a press release.

