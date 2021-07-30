Date Set for Blue Cross Broad Street Run Lottery Registration

It’s time to dust off the running shoes as Philadelphia’s favorite 10-miler inches closer to its in-person return following a delay due to the pandemic.

Organizers announced Friday that general registration for the Blue Cross Broad Street Run lottery will be open between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7, with runners being alerted to their selection status via email on Aug. 9.

To register, runners should go to broadstreetrun.com. The registration fee is $57.

This year’s race will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10. It marks the first time the 10-miler, which is normally held in May, is run in person during autumn. The 2020 race was held virtually for the first time due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that sidelined in-person group events.

“The 2021 Broad Street Run will be held in October this year, but that is where the differences end. Runners and fans can expect the familiar traditions and sense of community that has characterized this incredible race for the last four decades,” Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said.

It’s expected the race will return to its traditional date next year.

Not up for running 10 miles? You can watch this year’s race live on NBC10 and Telemundo 62 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on race day.