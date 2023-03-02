Check Out 2023 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run T-Shirt

It's one of the souvenirs Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run participants look most forward to getting: the T-shirt.

Now we now what the 2023 edition of the gray running shirt looks like thanks to a tweet from the @IBXRun10 account.

Introducing the official 2023 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run race shirt! 🎆



Those racing in person may pick-up their race shirt at the pre-race Health & Fitness Expo on April 28-29 at the @PAConvention. All race materials will be mailed to virtual runners. #IBXRun10 pic.twitter.com/qh6xXRDzKL — IBX Broad Street Run (@IBXRun10) March 1, 2023

This year's race shirt is gray with images of runners of all types, William Penn above City Hall and fireworks. It will be handed out to runners as they pick up their bibs during the Health & Fitness Expo on April 28 and 29 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and mailed out to virtual participants.

What do you think?